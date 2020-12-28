/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERalliance announces TechOlympics 2021: Illuminate, with some exciting changes coming to the annual event. The region’s premier high school technology conference, usually held as a two-day event in late February, will now span from February 2nd to February 28th.



Although in past years hosted in downtown Cincinnati, TechOlympics 2021: Illuminate will be held completely virtual. Software Development, Cybersecurity, ArtTech, and Data/Machine Learning will be the featured weekly themes. Alongside special sessions on each subject, at the conclusion of each week, there will be an exciting competition for students to show off their new skills and compete for fun prizes. Other 2021 highlights include a Cybersecurity Keynote from FIS, TechOlympics’s 2021 presenting sponsor, a session on intern readiness titled: Don't Spit in the Wind: An Intern Survival Guide, Game Design, and GitHub training sessions. Students will also participate in contests like Wiki Races and Speed Texting, join Mock Interviews, hear from trailblazing industry experts, and much more.

During the event, leading Cincinnati companies including FIS, Kroger Technology, Western & Southern, Fifth Third, Great American, and more will meet with students during select hours to provide networking opportunities, insight on the technology industry, and to showcase the growth and opportunity right at home in Cincinnati. Throughout it all, students will be able to meet like-minded peers from all over the tri-state.

Heather Ackels leads TechOlympics as the Executive Director of the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati. A non-profit, INTERalliance’s mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati, and its vision is to dramatically grow and diversify the IT talent pipeline by designing and delivering innovative technology programs, in partnership with businesses, high schools, and universities. INTERalliance hopes to better the chances of IT job placements for every student, no matter their current technology experience.

Because the event is fully virtual, the cost to attend TechOlympics is $40 and will cover the entire event from February 2nd-28th. The registration deadline is January 15th, 2021. To register, please visit www.techolympics.org . The event is designed for high school students, but special exceptions will be made for younger students with the approval of the Executive Director. To ensure that students can attend school and other activities with minimal impact, the event will be hosted during the evening and weekends.