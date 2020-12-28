DOESN’T WORK, ADVERSE REACTIONS LIKELY

Official Logo of Weston A. Price Foundation

Nutrition Foundation Warns Against Covid-19 Vaccine

Consumers have a right to know that this vaccine could have serious, life-altering side effects.” — Sally Fallon Morell

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 vaccines will not protect against Covid-19 and are likely to cause serious side effects warns the Weston A. Price Foundation, an international nutrition education foundation.

“Consumers have a right to know that this vaccine could have serious, life-altering side effects. What the science demonstrates thus far is that some participants in the vaccine trials still got the disease. And health officials admit that the vaccine will not end mask mandates and lockdowns,” says Sally Fallon Morell, president of the Foundation.

The Foundation has issued the following important points about the Covid-19 vaccine:

MINOR IMPACT: Manufacturers claim that Covid-19 vaccines are 95 percent “effective,” but the FDA is allowing companies to define effectiveness as “prevention of mild symptoms.” The studies are not designed to detect a reduction in outcomes such as severe illness, hospitalization or death.1,2 For individuals who develop severe symptoms, the vaccine is not a remedy. Instead, nutritional and oxidative support can help keep the illness from going into “overdrive.”3

ADVERSE REACTIONS: Some participants in every Covid-19 vaccine trial have reported adverse reactions including high fever, chills, muscle pains and headaches.4-6 Some have even reported severe reactions that required hospitalization and invasive treatment. According to the FDA, potential long-term effects may include Guillain-Barré syndrome, brain swelling, muscle weakness and paralysis, convulsions and seizures, stroke, narcolepsy, shock, heart attack, autoimmune disease, arthritis and joint pain, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, and death.7 Some UK health workers have experienced anaphylactic shock after receiving one dose of the approved vaccine.8

WON’T PREVENT COVID-19: An FDA Pfizer briefing paper published December 10, 2020 revealed 43 percent more suspected cases of Covid-19 in the vaccinated group than in the placebo group within seven days of vaccination.9

NO LIABILITY: 19 vaccine manufacturers will be protected from all liability—if you are injured, you cannot sue.10 Manufacturers will have complete indemnity even though all previous attempts at creating coronavirus vaccines caused harm and never advanced to regulatory approval.11

WILL NOT END RESTRICTIVE MEASURES: Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health acknowledges that the vaccines may prevent symptoms but will not block spread of the virus, so vaccine recipients will still need to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds.12,13

NOT NECESSARY: According to the CDC’s current best estimate, the “infection fatality rate” (IFR) for Covid-19 is less than 1 percent for people age 69 and younger, including a .003 percent IFR for children and adolescents.14

COULD MAKE WOMEN STERILE: Two prominent doctors, including the ex-head of Pfizer’s respiratory research, warn that Covid-19 vaccines contain a spike protein called syncytin-1, vital for the formation of the placenta.15 If the vaccine triggers an immune response to this protein, then female infertility, miscarriage or birth defects could result.

For further information, visit www.westonaprice.org/coronavirus

The Weston A. Price Foundation is a Washington, DC-based nutrition education 501(c)(3) with the mission of disseminating science-based information on diet and health.



