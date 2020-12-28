Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (27th December 2020)
As at 27 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 13 077 confirmed cases, including 10 593 recoveries and 349 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
