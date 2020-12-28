South Asian Author Offers Unity Thorough Vibrant Short Stories

The new book “Food & Flavors” showcases how people of all walks of life share traditions & memories around food

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerous South Asian female authors have inspired audiences for years through their short stories, as well as, entertained and informed engaged readers. Now a new South Asian American author, Nandita Chatterjee, has launched a book of short stories that follows suit while having a theme revolving around food in every story showcasing how the nostalgia and traditions around food create magic that people from all walks of life can resonate with.



Each of the short stories are based on South Asian characters and several of the stories are themed around the South Asian culture with a recipe at the end of every chapter that connects with the theme of the story. However, while the characters are South Asians the idea that food triggers love, happiness, traditions, and bringing families together is relatable for a person of any ethnicity. Nandita Chatterjee was born and raised in Naperville, IL. Growing up in this Chicago suburb in the nineties Chatterjee faced racism that minority children often felt growing up in that era. “Foods & Flavors” is her way of showing that while we are all different we also share similarities that unite all of us as members of humanity.

Nandita Chatterjee learned more about her heritage as a History major at DePaul University where she took several courses on South Asian History. Her education at DePaul further inspired her to write “Foods & Flavors” which gives readers an insight into South Asian culture. She is proud to be an Indian American & hopes that everyone who reads this book will see that while we are all different we are also very similar.

Foods & Flavors is sold on Amazon

