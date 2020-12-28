RTOERO offers practical help for retiring education workers with ‘one-stop’ checklist

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a lot to consider when planning to retire from education and now more than ever. RTOERO has put together a list of items education sector workers need to consider to prepare to retire in Canada.

“I retired 12 years ago, during what was comparatively a calm time in education. I feel deep compassion for our colleagues right now,” says Rich Prophet, RTOERO’s chair of the board. “Those who are preparing to retire are dealing with all the challenges of working in schools, school boards, child care or post-secondary institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. And on top of that, they’re trying to do what they need to do to retire. Providing a practical list of to-dos is one way we know we can help.”

While the list was written for education sector workers, many of the items are relevant to retirees from any sector. It covers getting ready, making it official and taking care of pension and other financial steps. There are links to the various sites and sources people need to access.

“We know that school staff are dealing with increased stress,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “And what we’ve heard from participants during our free retirement planning webinars is that practical help can go a long way. We want to provide a one-stop resource for folks and ease some of the pressure.”

Education sector staff in Canada can sign up to be a member of RTOERO and their membership is free while they are actively employed.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, the organization is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. Members work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. RTOERO believes in a better future, together.

