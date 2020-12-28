Naval Air Systems Command Exercises Option for an Additional $3.6 Million to Kratos for Contractor Logistics Support & Engineering Services for the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that Kratos will receive an additional $3,570,194 from the U.S. Navy for the next option of its Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) and Engineering Services contract supporting BQM-177A aerial target system operations.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Now that we’re beyond the Full Rate Production acquisition milestone, we’ve entered the operations and sustainment phase of the SSAT lifecycle. CLS and Engineering Services are vital to ensuring the continuing adaptation, operations, and maintenance of this agile, realistic, and highly configurable aerial target system designed specifically for the Navy’s challenging threat representation missions. Kratos is proud to be providing this support today and for the future as the number of missions and operational sites increase.”

The work under this contract will be incrementally funded and conducted primarily in Kratos facilities in both Sacramento and Point Mugu, CA. When fully funded, the total contract value after exercise of this option is $7,405,367.

