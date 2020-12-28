Secoo Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Highlights for Third Quarter 2020:

GMV 1 reached RMB4,120.4 million (US$606.9 million) for Q3 2020, representing an increase of 12.5% from RMB3,661.0 million for Q3 2019.

reached RMB4,120.4 million (US$606.9 million) for Q3 2020, representing an increase of 12.5% from RMB3,661.0 million for Q3 2019. Total number of orders 2 was 1,109.0 thousand for Q3 2020, representing an increase of 7.1% from 1,035.3 thousand for Q3 2019.

was 1,109.0 thousand for Q3 2020, representing an increase of 7.1% from 1,035.3 thousand for Q3 2019. Number of active customers 3 increased by 7.5% to 518.7 thousand for Q3 2020 from 482.5 thousand for Q3 2019.

increased by 7.5% to 518.7 thousand for Q3 2020 from 482.5 thousand for Q3 2019. Total revenues was RMB1,373.5 million (US$202.3 million) for Q3 2020, compared with RMB1,941.6 million for Q3 2019.

was RMB1,373.5 million (US$202.3 million) for Q3 2020, compared with RMB1,941.6 million for Q3 2019. Net income was RMB20.8 million (US$3.1 million) for Q3 2020.



1 GMV, or Gross Market Value, refers to the total value of all orders of products and services, excluding the value of whole car sales, placed on our online platform and in our offline experience centers, regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned or whether the services are cancelled during the period presented.

2 Total orders refer to the total number of orders of products and services, excluding the number of whole car sales, placed on our online platform and in our offline experience centers, regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned or whether the services are cancelled during the period presented.

3 Active customer refers to a customer who made at least one account purchase during the period presented.

Commentary

Mr. Richard Rixue Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Secoo, said, “We are pleased to report our robust operational performance for the third quarter of 2020, highlighted by year-over-year GMV growth of 12.5%. This sustained healthy growth reflects the effective execution of our multi-pronged business strategy, especially our ability to widen our offering of high-end brands as we move toward cementing our leading position in the luxury e-commerce space. We also have been enhancing collaborations with top brands and strategic partners worldwide, as well as using intelligent marketing approaches to enrich product and service offerings for a growing number of Chinese consumers pursuing affluent lifestyles.

“We leveraged our well-established high-end global supply chain systems, cutting-edge technology and integrated online and offline channels to cultivate our luxury-focused livestreaming ecosystem as streaming e-commerce becomes an increasingly popular format for a timely and reliable shopping experience. In this spirit, we remain focused on deepening cooperation with the most trafficked short-video platforms while boosting our streaming content creation and improving streaming shopping experience and quality. We believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the booming opportunities in luxury e-commerce as online shopping picks up pace in the aftermath of pandemic. We will further optimize our core operating strengths to deliver sustainable value to both our customers and shareholders,” Mr. Li concluded.

Mr. Shaojun Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Secoo, said, “In the third quarter, amid a recovering COVID-19 environment in Mainland China, we delivered net income of RMB20.8 million representing an increase of 252.5% quarter-over-quarter. Our sequential improvement in profitability demonstrates the resilience of our business model to navigate through market dynamics. Going forward, we remain confident to capture immense potential in China’s online high-end consumer market in the long run.”

Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2020, Secoo continued to roll out large-scale online shopping festivals, including its annual “707” anniversary campaign, the Chinese Valentine’s Day campaign in August and the outlets offerings promotion campaign in September. These festivals, which pivoted promotional events on a suite of top luxury brands, were supported by an array of personalized and intelligent marketing approaches coupled with technological innovations and high-end fashion content initiatives. All these efforts effectively boosted GMV growth in the quarter.





In December 2020, Secoo launched the livestreaming production base at the Secoo headquarters. The livestreaming base is set to facilitate daily broadcast sessions hosted by Muti-Channel Network (“MCN”) agencies and Douyin/Kuaishou-recommended broadcasters, as well as enable livestreaming sessions hosted by a wide range of mid-tier and most popular Key Opinion Leaders (“KOLs”), positioning Secoo as the partner of choice for luxury livestreaming e-commerce business.





In November 2020, Secoo sustained its momentum in the Chinese traditional e-commerce promotion event “Double-eleven.” During the event, the GMV from presales of top-selling or highly sought-after products increased by 40% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Secoo leveraged intelligence-empowered pricing strategy and advanced customer services to drive customers that have higher spending power to place orders and increase average transaction value per order.



In September 2020, Secoo formed direct cooperation with Kweichow Moutai, China’s legendary liquor brand. As part of this cooperation, one of the most 53-degree Moutai Flying Fairy has been available at Secoo. The cooperation will enhance Secoo's portfolio of liquor products and also further meet Secoo's high-end members' strong demand for Kweichow Moutai. The alliance between Kweichow Moutai and Secoo not only extends Moutai's traditional sales and marketing channels to integrated online and offline platform, but provides a premium sales channel to service the premium Moutai fans.





In December 2020, Secoo and Kweichow Moutai co-hosted the first offline promotional event in Beijing. Featuring a theme of “looking for the best liquor in China,” this event showcased a sampling of different series of Kweichow Moutai liquor, attracting and gathering this famous brand’s loyal fans, along with VIP Secoo members.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

GMV increased by 12.5% to RMB4,120.4 million (US$606.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, from RMB3,661.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Total number of orders increased by 7.1% to 1,109.0 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 from 1,035.3 thousand for the third quarter of 2019.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1,373.5 million (US$202.3 million) compared with RMB1,941.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in the proportion of business contribution from its marketplace platform business that recognizes revenues on a net basis, and short supply of some luxury goods and delayed logistics services due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of revenues decreased by 29.1% to RMB1,142.9 million (US$168.3 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB1,612.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in total revenues.

Gross profit was RMB230.5 million (US$34.0 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB329.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in total revenues and the increase in discount on sales to boost customers’ willingness to purchase during the pandemic.

Operating expenses decreased by 22.3% to RMB182.2 million (US$26.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB234.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 16.3% to RMB41.5 million (US$6.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB49.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decreased freight and staff costs during the period.

Marketing expenses decreased by 47.6% to RMB58.1 million (US$8.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB110.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced online and offline advertising expenses, as well as the decreased staff costs.

Technology and content development expenses increased by 8.8% to RMB28.5 million (US$4.2 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB26.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the continuous investment in the technology department in order to strengthen our technological capabilities to improve operating efficiency.

General and administrative expenses increased by 13.2% to RMB54.1 million (US$8.0 million) for the third quarter of 2020 from RMB47.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the additional provisions for bad debts, over which the Company considered many factors in assessing the collectability, such as the financial conditions of the debtors given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Income from operations was RMB48.3 million (US$7.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB94.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB50.8 million (US$7.5 million), compared with RMB97.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Income tax benefit was RMB570 thousand (US$84 thousand) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with income tax expense of RMB17.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was RMB20.8 million (US$3.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with a net income of RMB62.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB23.2 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB64.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB21.8 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB60.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.62 (US$0.09) and RMB0.60 (US$0.09) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB2.43 and RMB2.33, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) were RMB0.31 (US$0.05) and RMB0.30 (US$0.04) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB1.21 and RMB1.17, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.69 (US$0.10) and RMB0.67 (US$0. 10) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB2.53 and RMB2.43, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.35 (US$0.05) and RMB0.34 (US$0.05) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB1.26 and RMB1.22, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and Restricted Cash

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB793.8 million (US$116.9 million).

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we also use non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and ADS as additional non-GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. We define non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. We define non-GAAP net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. We define non-GAAP net income per share as non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited dividing by weighted average number of basic and diluted share outstanding, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share divided by two as two ADSs represent one ordinary share. We also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our consolidated results of operations in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Secoo does.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.0, the noon buying rate in New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in effect as of September 30, 2020.

SECOO HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Merchandise sales 1,895,212 1,317,712 194,077 4,680,686 3,540,254 521,423 Marketplace and other services 46,401 55,761 8,213 148,426 144,730 21,316 Total revenues 1,941,613 1,373,473 202,290 4,829,112 3,684,984 542,739 Cost of revenues (1,612,282 ) (1,142,930 ) (168,335 ) (3,927,774 ) (3,084,078 ) (454,236 ) Gross profit 329,331 230,543 33,955 901,338 600,906 88,503 Operating expenses: Fulfillment expenses (49,630 ) (41,533 ) (6,117 ) (140,451 ) (124,897 ) (18,395 ) Marketing expenses (110,844 ) (58,076 ) (8,554 ) (374,208 ) (195,747 ) (28,830 ) Technology and content development expenses (26,187 ) (28,462 ) (4,192 ) (74,366 ) (83,161 ) (12,248 ) General and administrative expenses (47,794 ) (54,143 ) (7,974 ) (145,886 ) (135,521 ) (19,960 ) Total operating expenses (234,455 ) (182,214 ) (26,837 ) (734,911 ) (539,326 ) (79,433 ) Income from operations 94,876 48,329 7,118 166,427 61,580 9,070 Other income (expenses): Interest income 2,090 1,247 184 8,345 3,802 560 Interest expense (31,183 ) (32,760 ) (4,825 ) (88,787 ) (96,868 ) (14,267 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (87 ) (1,949 ) (287 ) (623 ) (3,794 ) (559 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments 8,061 (1,824 ) (269 ) 7,722 (3,219 ) (474 ) Others 5,358 7,159 1,054 51,853 17,552 2,585 Income (loss) before income tax 79,115 20,202 2,975 144,937 (20,947 ) (3,085 ) Income tax benefits (expenses) (17,041 ) 570 84 (26,998 ) 5,121 754 Net income (loss) 62,074 20,772 3,059 117,939 (15,826 ) (2,331 ) Less: Gain (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (128 ) 540 80 834 858 126 Less: Gain (loss) attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interest 1,147 (1,648 ) (243 ) 3,177 (2,731 ) (402 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Secoo Holding Limited 61,055 21,880 3,222 113,928 (13,953 ) (2,055 ) Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interest redemption value (123 ) (127 ) (19 ) (499 ) (377 ) (56 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Secoo Holding Limited 60,932 21,753 3,203 113,429 (14,330 ) (2,111 ) Net income (loss) per share — Basic 2.43 0.62 0.09 4.52 (0.49 ) (0.07 ) — Diluted 2.33 0.60 0.09 4.34 (0.48 ) (0.07 ) Net income (loss) per ADS — Basic 1.21 0.31 0.05 2.26 (0.25 ) (0.04 ) — Diluted 1.17 0.30 0.04 2.17 (0.24 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income per share — Basic 25,122,199 35,326,281 35,326,281 25,122,199 29,032,522 29,032,522 — Diluted 26,115,445 36,282,284 36,282,284 26,111,835 30,043,861 30,043,861





SECOO HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 709,823 704,655 103,784 Restricted cash 240,741 88,531 13,039 Investment securities 2,318 265 39 Accounts receivable, net 123,226 78,587 11,575 Inventories 2,680,428 3,017,878 444,485 Advances to suppliers 333,826 524,812 77,296 Prepayments and other current assets 431,107 619,502 91,243 Amounts due from related parties 30 350 50 Total current assets 4,521,499 5,034,580 741,511 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 83,816 71,854 10,583 Intangible asset, net 10,390 8,611 1,268 Restricted cash 3,572 642 95 Investment in equity investees 71,595 60,080 8,849 Deferred tax assets 106,637 129,707 19,104 Goodwill 23,560 20,214 2,977 Operating lease right-of-use assets 159,321 126,638 18,652 Other non-current assets 16,806 16,085 2,369 Total non-current assets 475,697 433,831 63,897 Total assets 4,997,196 5,468,411 805,408 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings 159,500 1,351,288 199,023 Accounts payable 569,045 395,600 58,266 Amounts due to related parties 488 165 24 Advances from customers 57,122 63,028 9,283 Income taxes payable 110,615 119,321 17,574 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 895,694 993,634 146,346 Deferred revenue 97,965 52,566 7,742 Operating lease liabilities 38,608 46,954 6,916 Total current liabilities 1,929,037 3,022,556 445,174 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 1,215,249 - - Operating lease liabilities 113,782 81,560 12,012 Long-term liabilities 77,344 1,421 209 Total non-current liabilities 1,406,375 82,981 12,221 ​ ​ ​ ​ Total liabilities 3,335,412 3,105,537 457,395 ​ ​ ​ ​ Mezzanine Equity Redeemable non-controlling interest 9,337 9,724 1,432 Total mezzanine equity 9,337 9,724 1,432 ​ ​ ​ ​ Equity: Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized including class A shares and class B shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, 19,068,224 shares issued and 18,550,770 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 29,272,306 shares issued and 28,754,852 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020) 126 198 29 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized including class A shares and class B shares, 6,571,429 shares issued and 6,571,429 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 41 41 6 Treasury Stock (517,454 Class A ordinary shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively, at cost) (71,018 ) (71,018 ) (10,460 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,848,145 3,559,389 524,241 Accumulated losses (1,126,330 ) (1,140,660 ) (168,001 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,500 ) (18,269 ) (2,691 ) Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,624,464 2,329,681 343,124 Non-redeemable non-controlling interest 27,983 23,469 3,457 Total shareholders' equity 1,652,447 2,353,150 346,581 ​ ​ ​ ​ Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 4,997,196 5,468,411 805,408



