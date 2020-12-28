80 people have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 1,601. 425 patients have recovered, 369 being from the home-based care program while 56 have been discharged from various hospitals. 3 patients have succumbed to the disease.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 updates (27 December 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.