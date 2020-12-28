VulcanChem Relocating Central Warehouse & Logistics and QC Department to New Location
VulcanChem today announced that the company is relocating some of its vital departments to a new location in Altadena, California.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VulcanChem, a global chemical supplier of novel chemicals for scientific use, today announced that the company is relocating its Department of Quality Control and Laboratory Test, Department of Storage and Logistics, the fulfillment warehouse to a new location at 2229 El Sol Ave, Altadena, CA 91001.
The relocation of these departments is a major part of VulcanChem’s expansion plan into the upcoming years. The expansion was fueled by VulcanChem’s steady growth over the last two years, necessitating larger space for employees, product storage, and more streamlined procedures of quality test and technical support. Close proximity to Interstates I-210 and I-5 will additionally benefit customers and suppliers for express shipping and delivery. In the meantime, the company’s management and administrative team will keep operating at their existing location in Pasadena.
“We are extremely proud to move some of our vital departments to the new location at the beginning of 2021. The larger, more convenient facility will allow us to continue delivering highly innovative products and quality service to our customers and provide an improved work environment to our employees,” says Dr. Walden, Operation Head of VulcanChem. “We anticipate our relocation to be part of an increased investment in the Greater Los Angeles area from other biotechnology and biochemical companies, as innovation and growth define the city.”
“We all know 2020 has been a unique and challenging year for many, if not all of us. The trauma of COVID-19 spearheaded other global, national, and individual threats. The global scientific community has pulled together to create vaccines and treatments which bring us hope that this threat is likely to be nullified. We are honored that some of our customers are from that community and some of our products are used in their research projects.”
Valerie Walters
VulcanChem
email us here