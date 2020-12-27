Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26th December 2020)
As at 26 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 12 963 confirmed cases, including 10 519 recoveries and 341 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
