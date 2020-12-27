World Health Organization and US Film Producer ask: Do You Really Need to Party

Anti-COVID film producer reaching out to young people in IT IS WHAT IT IS.

American film producer, Michael Sedge, has taken a line from the World Health Organization (WHO) in his latest anti-COVID short film, IT IS WHAT IT IS.

The film targets 16-35 age group—young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus. We need the help of bloggers and influencers to get the word out.” — Michael Sedge, Film Producer

ROME, ITALY, December 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In reference to the world COVID -19 epidemic, the World Health Organization emergencies chief, Mike Ryan, said that young people should, “Ask yourself the question: do I really need to go to that party?” Now, film producer Michael Sedge has taken that question to heart with his latest short film, IT IS WHAT IS IT.“We wanted to make a film targeting the 16-35 age group—those young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus,” Sedge said. “Now we are reaching out to bloggers and influencers to join the fight against COVID-19. To get the word out to their readers and viewers. We need everyone to post the film link on their social media so that we cover the world and save the lives of young adults.”The eight-minute film, starring Italian-American actors Luca Cerbone and Sofia Maggi, portrays a young couple discussing their participation in a Los Angeles party. They attended the event despite the known virus risk. It is not until the end that viewers learn she has become a victim of the virus. The entire discussion, as well as their sharing a glass of wine, is only in the mind of her grieving boyfriend.Sedge says that, “Our goal is to get the word out, do you really need to party, to young adults. This is a matter of life-and-death. Please do your part.”Continuing, he said that, “We are all reaching out to the influencer and blogger communities to help us spread the word. We need to unite our efforts to defeat COVID.”IT IS WHAT IT IS can be screened at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYI-CZlKGqI&t=37s

Helping save the lives of young adults with IT IS WHAT IT IS, the short, anti-COVID film.