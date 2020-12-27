Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,373 in the last 365 days.

Trump’s “It is what it is” Statement Stimulates Anti-COVID Film Producer

The Italian-American Film, IT IS WHAT IT IS, has been selected to compete for 3 awards at the Independent Short Film Festival, Los Angeles.

When President Donald Trump said the COVID-19 epidemic “is what it is,” he provided producer Michael Sedge the title for his new anti-COVID film

Our goal is to get the word out, do you really need to party, to young adults. This is a matter of life-and-death. Please do your part.”
— Michael Sedge, Film Producer
ROME, ITALY, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT IS WHAT IT IS, an eight-minute anti-COVID film starring Italian-American actors Luca Cerbone and Sofia Maggi, portrays a young couple discussing their participation in a Los Angeles party. They attended the event despite the known virus risk. It is not until the end that viewers learn she has become a victim of the virus. The entire discussion, as well as their sharing a glass of wine, is only in the mind of her grieving boyfriend.

“As we were shooting this public-service short film,” said producer Michael Sedge, “we struggled with the perfect title—something that the world would recognize immediately. When president Trump, last August, said that the situation ‘is what it is,’ I knew that was it.”

According to Sedge they wanted to make a film targeting the 16-35 age group—those young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus. Now, he adds, “The Sedge Group is reaching out to online and broadcast networks around the world to join our fight against COVID-19 to transmit
the film and get the world out.

Sedge says that, “Our goal is to get the word out, do you really need to party, to young adults. This is a matter of life-and-death. Please do your part.”

IT IS WHAT IT IS can be screened at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYI-CZlKGqI&t=37s

Michael Sedge
The Sedge Group
+39 3397032762
email us here

You just read:

Trump’s “It is what it is” Statement Stimulates Anti-COVID Film Producer

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.