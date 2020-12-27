Unite Against COVID: And Kick It’s Butt

IT IS WHAT IT IS the anti-COVID film for young adults.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “It’s time to kick some COVID ’s butt,” says actor Luca Cerbone, the lead character in the new anti-COVID short film It Is What It Is. “The virus is killing young people, and we need to unit to get rid of it.”The seven-minute film portrays a young couple discussing their participation in a Los Angeles party. They attended the event despite the known virus risk. It is not until the end of the film that viewers learn she has become a victim of the virus. The entire discussion, as well as their sharing a glass of wine, is only in the mind of her grieving boyfriend.“We are inviting young bloggers and influencers around the world to join the fight,” continued Cerbone. “Let’s get the word out to everyone.”Hollywood-based Bitpix TV also joined the beat COVID campaign, featuring the film on their channel.“We are proud to be part of the fight against COVID,” said Theo Dumont, co-founder of Bitpix TV. “Young people need to understand that this is a real threat, even if the vaccine has been approved and is being administered across the nation. The short film, It Is What It Is, goes a long way in revealing the grief this virus can cause.”Similarly, the Los Angeles Independent Short Award film festival has selected It Is What It Is as a contender in three categories: Best Short Film, Best Short Drama and Best Young Actor—the latter for Cerbone’s role as the grieving boyfriend.According to producer Michael Sedge, the goal was to make a film targeting the 16-35 age group—those young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus. Now, he adds, “We are all reaching out to the influencer and blogger communities to help us spread the word. We need to unite our efforts to kick some COVID butt.”It Is What It Is can be viewed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYI-CZlKGqI&t=37s

