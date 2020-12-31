GRAMMY AWARD CERTIFIED LEGEND PAUL ANTHONY 'CLEARS DEBRIS' FOR PRODUCER/SONGSTRESS LaCONDA DAVIES”

LaConda Davies LaConda Davies in her Studio Petty Kat "I know" Perfume Body oil

LaConda's New Single Evokes Sensual Love-Electric Energy.

LaConda's vocal energy reminds me of working with Cheryl "Pepsii" Riley and Patti LaBelle. Her work ethic reminds me of working with Nicky Minaj. Her erotic energy reminds me of working with Rihanna” — Paul Anthony The Legendary, Full Force

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, Texas –Multi-talented recording artist/actress LaConda Davies is a producer, singer-songwriter, sound engineer and 'True-Life Engager'. LaConda has a undying passion and 'instruction' to support and align with females in the entertainment industry. She is confident that her work will inspire and pave the way for other women to thrive and find their place in the industry and in life. Her combined vocal and production prowess, filled with elegance, passion, youthful flexibility and sensual freedom immediately arrested the ears of Paul Anthony of the legendary production songwriting group Full Force, globally respected for their work with female artists such as Lisa Lisa, Cheryl Pepsii Riley, Faith Evans, Rihanna, Nicky Minaj, Patti Labelle, Fergie, Samantha Fox, Becky G, Shanice, Britney Spears, Melisa' Morgan, Lil' Kim, Naturi Naughton, Adrienne Bailon, Allure and many more.

"When I heard and felt a consistency of cradled high intensity mixed with surgical vocal conviction, I was quite impressed. She reminded me of my all time favorite singer, my girl 'Soda'(what P.A. affectionately calls Cheryl Pepsii Riley) and working with Patti(Labelle). Then I learned of her relentless 24/7 work ethic in the studio. It reminded me of the early days with Nicky (Minaj) when we'd literally live in the studio, writing, recording, rapping and singing till daylight. Then I saw her gift of making others comfortable, pulling them in and feeling better about themselves. Lisa (Lisa) was like that 24/7. LaConda's vocal energy reminds me of working with RiRi(Rihanna). It has a natural sensuality and liberating sexual freedom that says to women: It's ok to be me. it's ok to be free." "I soon realized that she had 'star quality' already, all I have to do is make space and clear debris out of the way for her to just do..."

Paul Anthony and Full Force are still getting busy, having a number of projects coming in 2021, including: "BROOKLYN LEGENDS: Full Force Brothers Story" and "The House Party 31st Year Anniversary Concert". P.A. is currently featured on a single: "What Come Over Me" with Mel Holder and Chris Curry.

LaConda Davies' new single titled “I Know (Baby)” is the first release from her forthcoming album: LaConda Davies as Petty Kat “I Know Baby" will be released through Sony and will be distributed in 243 countries and over 700 platforms. LaConda produced, wrote, and mastered the new single in her personal studio, Mustaquim Studios. The song will be released on her label, Mustaquim Records LLC/TripleMan ENT. The song is very sexy and sensual in nature. Following the new single is an eye-opening video that connects the listener to the song in a deeper way. LaConda is a champion for freedom of expression. Through her music, LaConda holds nothing back; bringing the listener on an emotional and sensual journey. In addition to promoting freedom of expression, she puts high value on the free expression of love. This new single is a culmination of her feelings on this topic, drawing the listener in through expressive phrases and soul-stirring sounds. LaConda desires to give her audience release and start them on a personal journey where they learn to love freely. Soon to come will be LaConda's 'Petty Kat' Frangrances, Shower Gel and Luxury Lotion, powered by www.glavonche.com



Everyone will soon be able to get that personal touch from LaConda as she will be on CAMEO and looking forward to singing a personal message, or having 'Petty Kat' purr something sexy-sweet.

A driven individual, LaConda has blazed a bold path. In 2016, she became the youngest and only female member of the previously all-male group “Gap Band.” LaConda has continued to set herself apart, sharing the stage with many well-known artists. With the release of her new project, 'Your Girl Conda' is setting herself up to be a 'lioness force to engage with' in the entertainment industry in 2021.

Name: LaConda Davies

Company: Mustaquim Records LLC/TripleMan ENT

Management: Paul Anthony The Legendary

Website: www.lacondadavies.com

Laconda Davies- I know (Baby)