Breezefast Telemedicine Offers Virtual Doctors’ Visits

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezefast provides 24/7 access to Their team of doctors, either through chat, phone call, and video with no Insurance required

Breezefast approaches care in this time of a global pandemic by supporting people’s health wherever they are. The Telemedicine has qualified and certified physicians and nurse practitioners who can review your information and reach out with a call in less than an hour according to the schedule of the patient.



“We're here to help everyone, whether insured or not. You don't need Insurance to use our service and our fee is cheaper than most co-pays”, says Breezefast with its user-friendly website which is created simpler enough to narrow the whole process to just three steps, “Join, Ask and Get Answer”.



The doctors at Breezefast, will review the information, place a call to the patient in less than an hour and prescribe medication which can be sent to the patients’ preferred local pharmacy if needed.



Breezefast’s Services Include,



Urgent Care

Men’s Health

Women’s Health

Skin Conditions

Anxiety and Sleep

Weight Loss

Breezefast is dedicated to servicing patients in New York, Florida, California and DC with exceptional healthcare solutions which feature a wide range of telehealth services with the medical assistance needed, all in the comfort of everyone’s own home.

Online doctors are qualified and certified to treat many common health problems.

“The service allows patients to avoid the necessity of travelling to a brick-and-mortar medical facility and wasting a morning or afternoon waiting to see a clinician. No appointments are necessary when you visit our virtual clinic!



When you're feeling ill with a cold or the flu, stay home and consult with one of our certified Breezefast doctors'' says Breezefast in its description of a ‘Virtual Clinic’



Their Primary Physician Online service features different levels of online doctor monthly subscription plans for individuals, families, and even businesses.



“Our telemedicine memberships include a one-time monthly subscription, a monthly telehealth membership plan, and plans designed for families, self-employed individuals, small businesses, and even large organizations. Once you have a plan in place, you can meet with a primary physician online to get the health care you need. Each plan features a different level of access, but all plans feature insurance reimbursements and no wait-time or appointments. With a virtual visit health plan in place, you can meet with an online doctor at any time, day or night.”

The Primary Physician Online services range from treating Nausea and vomiting, Cold and flu symptoms, Upper respiratory conditions, Sinus infections, Rash, Eczema, Insomnia, to Erectile dysfunction, Urinary tract infections, Birth Control, and more.

All of these consultations can be accessed when the patient signs up for a Breezefast online telemedicine plan, through which they can meet with an online primary care doctor to get the healthcare they need.

The Booking system includes One-Time Consult priced at $25.99 which has one doctor consultation in a month, 1 time payment. Unlimited Consult priced at $50.99 which has unlimited doctor consultation, for a low monthly payment.

About Breezefast

Breezefast is a team of U.S Licensed Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Physician Assistants with multiple years of experience who are all certified, with many years of experience in acute care. Doctors and officials at Breezefast are focused on giving the best care and consultation that patients can access from their homes.

Media Contact

Company: Breezefast

Email: Info@breezefast.com

Website: https://www.breezefast.com/