GuardsLink Launchess Free White-Label, Easy to Use Online Guard Training and Compliance Platform
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of professionally created training is right at the fingertips with our platform.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly-launched GuardsLink platform trains guards, frees up administrative staff, and helps security companies project a larger company presence with white-labeled courses. The new online end-to-end system is free to implement and brand, and provides 24/7 access to affordable training and automatic compliance. The multitasking platform trains, reminds, and monitors guards' progress while securing all completion certificates. Now, security companies can meet state regulatory requirements without overwhelming their staff. GuardsLink also provides a possible new revenue stream with its Rev Share opportunity.
— Armand Adkins, CEO of GuardsLink
Armand Adkins, CEO of GuardsLink, said, "Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of professionally created training is right at your fingertips with our platform. The system will do everything from administering all parts of the training process to automatically securing the storage of compliance materials. It's a one-stop-shop for security training."
About GuardsLink:
Based in Los Angeles, CA, GuardsLink meets the physical security industry's training and compliance needs.
