Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 26 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases 2,623,086, deaths (61,954), and recoveries (2,194,385) by region:
Central (72,741 cases; 1,454 deaths; 66,401 recoveries): Burundi (786; 2; 687), Cameroon (26,277; 448; 23,892), CAR (4,948; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,971; 102; 1,654), Congo (6,571; 100; 4,988), DRC (16,471; 573; 13,982), Equatorial Guinea (5,236; 85; 5,078), Gabon (9,469; 64; 9,310), Sao Tome & Principe (1,012; 17; 958)
Eastern (316,548; 5,880; 246,691): Comoros (715; 7; 626), Djibouti (5,804; 61; 5,695), Eritrea (992; 0; 600), Ethiopia (121,880; 1,897; 107,559), Kenya (95,713; 1,653; 76.811), Madagascar (17,633; 260; 17,147), Mauritius (527; 10; 496), Rwanda (7,743; 69; 6,203), Seychelles (211; 0; 184), Somalia (4,690; 127; 3,605), South Sudan (3,455; 62; 3,118), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (33,360; 245; 10,905)
Northern (895,386; 23,312; 742,180): Algeria (97,441; 2,716; 65,144), Egypt (130,126; 7,309; 108,985), Libya (97,653, 1,415; 68,289), Mauritania (13,364; 314; 9,389), Morocco (428, 193; 7,170; 391,920), Tunisia (128,578; 4,385; 98,426), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (31; 3; 27)
Southern (1,102,866; 28,167; 927,689): Angola (17,099; 396; 9,921), Botswana (13,353; 38; 11,147), Eswatini (8,170; 154; 7,016), Lesotho (2,725; 51; 1,466), Malawi (6,339; 187; 5,676), Mozambique (18,108; 156; 16,015), Namibia (21,262; 187; 17,602), South Africa (983,359; 26,276; 830,251), Zambia (19,571; 381; 18,127), Zimbabwe (12,ggo; 341; 10,468)
Western (235,545; 3,141; 211,424): Benin (3,205, 44; 3,061), Burkina Faso (6,134; 77; 4,329), cape Verde (11,696; 112; 11,381), cote d'Ivoire (22,081; 133; 21,697), Gambia (3,791; 123; 3,659), Ghana (54,043; 333; 52,777), Guinea (13,646; 80; 13,049), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,337), Liberia (1,798; 83; 1,406), Mali (6,488; 245; 4,026), Niger (3,005; 91; 1,587), Nigeria (82,747; 1,246; 70,239), Senegal (18,369; 386; 16.785), Sierra Leone (2,549; 76; 1,866), Togo (3,546; 68; 3,225)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).