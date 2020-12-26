Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25th December 2020)

New cases: 62 Total confirmed cases: 6339 Total active cases: 292 Total recovered: 5676 (0 New) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 83849 (398 New) Total Death: 187 (0 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

