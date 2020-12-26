Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,454 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (25th December 2020)

As at 25 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 12 880 confirmed cases, including 10 468 recoveries and 341 deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (25th December 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.