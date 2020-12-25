Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DeFi Protocol ETHA Lend Announces details on their Upcoming Release

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHA Lend, a composable DeFi yield optimizer for digital assets built on the Ethereum blockchain, has announced details of the upcoming launch of their protocol and their native token $ETHA, which will serve as the governance and utility token of the protocol. 

The ETHA Lend protocol interacts with multiple DeFi protocols, to expose liquidity providers to optimal yield. It utilizes the protocol's very own algorithm, which calculates at the time a liquidity provider supplies an asset, based on factors such as the current gas cost, volatility, utilization rate, and yield of the asset the optimal asset allocation across protocols. 

Additionally, the protocol has integrated gas tokens natively to allow users to save, up to 52% in gas network fees this resolves major issues in times when network fees are rising high. 

In the upcoming weeks, ETHA Lend will release more details about their IDO. The community will then have the opportunity to acquire ETHA tokens and govern the future of the protocol. 

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer that will be governed by the $ETHA token holder. The project was co-founded by Chester Bella & Danny Boahen, previously operations analysts at german neobank N26. 

The protocol is designed to provide algorithm optimized yield allocation across DeFi ecosystems. 

For more information about the project, get in touch on Twitter or visit the website https://ethalend.org/

