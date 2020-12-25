Face shields can't replace masks to fully protect ourselves as experts say
The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it. Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the outbreaks of some serious diseases such as COVID-19, healthcare products are gaining more consideration than ever. The face mask is one of the items that is used more widely to prevent certain viruses from entering the human body through droplets in the air. But now people also consider face shields as an item to protect themselves instead of face masks. Can face shield replace masks and fully protect our health? Let’s find out the answer according to opinions from health experts.
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment
Different between face shields and masks
The face shield is a clear piece of plastic that is worn like hats that cover a part of people’s faces and can further prevent respiratory droplets from entering the human body through eyes, nose, and mouth. It has been long used as protective equipment by health care workers. However, face shields’ effectiveness depends on their design also.
Dr. Eli Perencevich, an infectious disease physician, epidemiology, and professor of internal medicine at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine said that: Face shields that go below your chin and back to the ears can protect our health more effectively than those that are more open. And for the average person with daily social distance purposes, there is no need for a face shield. Not to mention that face shields can cause some more minor difficulties in daily activities to compare with wearing a face mask.
Regarding the face mask, it is a piece of cloth that can contain more than one layer. In the case of a three-layer mask such as a Dony Mask, each layer has its function to protect our health. The first layer is waterproof which prevents droplets from entering the human body. The other layers work as an air filter to prevent dust and 99.9% of bacteria in the air.
Experts opinions whether if face shield or face mask is a better choice to protect ourselves
According to most experts’ opinions, the face shield should be used as an extra layer of protection along with face masks only. But we can't view them as a direct replacement of masks.
Masks can help prevent consumers from spreading viruses such as COVID-19. Regarding face shields, they can people from infection but not fully effective if people wear only face shields.
With a high-quality cloth face mask is produced under E.O sterilization with different layers to make sure to protect our body from droplets that contained viruses, it is going to do a better job of protecting people again small particles than a face shield would. A face shield can protect us from big particles only but not fine dust or tiny droplets. These small particles can easily go around the face shield and be inhaled. Therefore, the general public should stick to cloth face coverings.
However, using a face shield is still better than no protection at all. Face shields are used by healthcare workers since they can prevent the virus from entering the human body through the eyes. Wearing a face shield helps protect people from touching their faces and spreading the viruses in that way.
Practical case about the face shield's effectiveness
In July 2020, there was an outbreak in a Swiss hotel regarding the COVID-19 virus. As reported, only staff who wear only face shields were affected. There was not a single infection among employees with a mask.
This case shows that face shield can't replace masks to fully protect ourselves during this such dangerous stage of epidemics. The Swiss government has already warned their civilizations against relying only on the face shield. Some people still chose face shields instead of the practical evidence that they are not sufficient.
Conclusion
From experts' opinions and practical cases, we can that face shield cant be used as a replacement for masks. It should be used as an extra layer of protection only. People should wear high-quality masks with typical features such as antibacterial, anti-virus in droplets, reusable, breathable,...
