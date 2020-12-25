Hamilton Underpass Closed by Flooding, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Northumberland County are advised that a portion of Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township and the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County is closed due to flooding at the Hamilton Underpass.

Route 61 is closed between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue, in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County. A detour is in place using Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4009 (Black Mill Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

