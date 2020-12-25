Lane closure on temporary Hanapepe Bridge scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29

Main, News Posted on Dec 24, 2020 in Highways News

HANAPEPE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists of a single lane closure of the temporary Hanapepe Bridge next Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The alternating lane closure will help facilitate restriping of the temporary pavement markers in the project work zone. Traffic control devices will be set up and flaggers will be on hand to assist motorists in safely navigating the construction area.

This closure is part of the larger rehabilitation project to repair the existing Hanapepe Bridge. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our state’s bridges and thoroughfares.