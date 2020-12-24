Tubing Spools Market to Reach $490.5 million, Globally, by 2026
Tubing spools market is projected to reach $725.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, December 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global tubing spools market size was valued at $490.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $725.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.
North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global tubing spools market, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Based on type, the single tubing spools segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its capability of supporting maximum loads.
In terms of application, the onshore segment contributed the highest share in the market in 2018 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations. This is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in developing economies.
The key players profiled in the report include Delta Corporation, EthosEnergy Group Limited, Integrated Equipment, Jereh Oilfield Equipment, Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd, JMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc., Msp/drilex, Inc., Uztel S.A, Sunnda Corporation, and Weir Group.
Key Findings of the Study:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tubing spools market trends and dynamics.
Depending on type, the single tubing segment dominated the tubing spools market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period.
By application, the onshore segment led the market in 2018.
North America is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Key market players within the tubing spools market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the tubing spools industry.
In-depth tubing spools market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
