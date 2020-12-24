Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pinehurst Capital I: Change to Location of Annual and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the "Corporation" or "Pinehurst"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announces a change to the location of its annual and special meeting to be held on December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting").

The new location for the Meeting will be 130 King St. West, Suite 2210, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E4. There is no change in the date or time of the Meeting.

Vote by proxy – Instructions for voting by proxy are contained in the November 26, 2020 Notice of Meeting and accompanying Management Information Circular and Instrument of Proxy sent to shareholders.

For more information concerning the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz
Pinehurst Capital I Inc., CEO
e: drosenkrantz@patica.ca
p: +1 416-865-0123

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


