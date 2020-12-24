Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,433 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 23 December 2020

WHO Regional Office for Africa Download logo

Eighty-seven (87) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2366 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to seven thousand, five hundred, and ninety-eight (7598). To date, six thousand, one hundred, and sixty-three (6163) patients have recovered, with no one in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, three hundred, and sixty-two (1369) and sixty-six (66) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (71), Rubavu (9), Huye (5), Huye (5), Rusizi (1), and Nyanza (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. 

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 23 December 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.