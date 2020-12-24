Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 23 December 2020

Eighty-seven (87) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2366 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to seven thousand, five hundred, and ninety-eight (7598). To date, six thousand, one hundred, and sixty-three (6163) patients have recovered, with no one in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, three hundred, and sixty-two (1369) and sixty-six (66) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (71), Rubavu (9), Huye (5), Huye (5), Rusizi (1), and Nyanza (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.