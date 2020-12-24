Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repression, plunder, and terrorism
The continuation of these activities and the inability of the regime to thwart them is a testament to the growing effectiveness and sophistication of activities of the defiant youth”PARIS, FRANCE, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 23, 2020, defiant youth torched several centers of terrorism training and IRGC banners in Borujerd (western Iran), Zahedan (southeast of Iran), and Neyshabour (northeast of Iran).
— NCRI
The day before, they targeted the Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Khorramabad, western Iran, and set fire to its entrance. The same day, they also torched IRGC banners in the city of Mashhad, northeast Iran.
On Sunday, December 20, the defiant youth targeted the Office of the so-called Martyrs Foundation in the city of Khorramabad in the Western Province of Lorestan. They torched the entrance to this center, which is heavily involved in stealing and plundering the resources of the residents in the Province. The same day the IRGC Bassij based, named Kamali, was set on fire in Mashhad, as was a banner of the Bassij in the town of Darrud.
These activities took place despite the fact that the Iranian regime’s security and law enforcement agencies were on full alert. The continuation of these activities and the inability of the regime to thwart them is a testament to the growing effectiveness and sophistication of activities of the defiant youth.
Increasing enrage over the suppressive measures undertaken by the regime, local residents in these cities enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Video clip of defiant youth target centers of repression, plunder, and terrorism in Iran