Bridgestone Recognized Excellence in Climate Change Response Initiatives

Bridgestone earns Prestigious 'A' score, the highest rating in the CDP's evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change.

The company established Milestone 2030 this year, a new set of medium-term environmental targets to be accomplished by 2030.

TOKYO (December 24, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been included in this year's Climate Change A List by CDP,* a global environmental non-profit, identifying it as a company exhibiting excellence in climate change response initiatives. Bridgestone was one of 270 companies selected for the A List, CDP's highest rating, from among the more than 5,800 companies surveyed.

Guided by its long-term environmental vision for 2050, Bridgestone aspires to contribute to the accomplishment of achieving a carbon neutral society. The decision to include Bridgestone on the Climate Change A List is a reflection of the company's ability to achieve its mid-term 2020 targets (Milestone 2020) a year ahead of schedule in 2019 as well as optimism regarding the its new targets, Milestone 2030, that target reductions in total CO 2 emissions.

Bridgestone Corporation Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi offered the following comment with regard to recognition.

"The Bridgestone Group has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and beyond. Today, we face numerous threats that are having an increasingly clear impact on society and the environment. Such threats include climate change, resource depletion, and the destruction of the natural environment. Accordingly, our responsibilities as an organization extend beyond supporting safe and reliable mobility through our tire, rubber, and solutions businesses; we must go further to develop a sustainable business that contributes to mobility, the realization of a circular economy, and the reduction of CO 2 emissions by increasing value and engaging in co-creation across our entire value chain, which extends from development to production and sales, use of tires and operation of vehicles by customers, and finally recycling and reuse."

Going forward, the Bridgestone will seek to reduce CO 2 emissions from its production activities through initiatives such as ongoing improvements in energy efficiency and increasing the portion of total electricity consumption attributable to renewable energy. As it accelerates its contributions to CO 2 emissions reductions through its products and services, the company will also reduce CO 2 emissions across the value chain of products including lightening weights and increasing recyclability.