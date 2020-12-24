VPN.com Announces University.com Sold for $1.11 Million to Tsunami VR in 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University.com was sold to Tsunami VR, Inc. for $1,111,555 on March 7, 2020. Tsunami VR is a subsidiary of Tsunami XR, Inc., a California technology company that has raised over $30,700,000 and has prior investments in premium exact-match domain names. Tsunami, which is led by CEO Alex Hern , has a mission that specializes in creating collaboration systems for companies requiring complex proficiency in the aerospace, aviation and general manufacturing industries. Their technology features augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create an immersive learning solution accessible from anywhere in the world.



"This year has been a difficult time for a lot of businesses. University, as a word, has tremendous value to any investor like Tsunami and a brand wanting to train professionals across the world. These types of domain deals will inspire more visionaries as commerce continues to shift online. Sharjil Saleem , our VP of Domains, and I hope they find great success with their vision at Tsunami VR," commented Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com .

The transaction was recently disclosed and conducted through a Domain Holding Service with a term ending October 22, 2021. In addition to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, the seller retained a promissory note from the buyer. According to DomainIQ 2020 data, the DNS and hosting IP address for University.com changed just prior to March 31, 2020.

"With COVID-19, the #1 most expensive published domain deal of 2020 was a challenging deal to put together. With the help of some incredible brokers, I knew we were in good hands for navigating this year. We want to see this domain and Alex's future investments succeed at the highest levels," commented Syed Hussaini, the seller of University.com.

More about Tsunami VR: Started in 2011, the company provides state of the art virtual content solutions for the enterprise market. Clients of Tsunami VR include top global companies in nearly every industry sector. Tsunami is also led by other successful Silicon Valley executives Naresh Soni, Nadia Najor, Rip Leonard and CFO Mike Shambach. For 25 years, Founder Alex Hern has incubated and scaled early-stage ventures into multi-million dollar technology companies. In 1998, he co-founded YesMail.com, an email marketing business that was acquired by CMGI (now ModusLink Global Solutions) for $650 million. Hern is also the co-founder of Arcsight, a cybersecurity firm that was sold to Hewlett Packard for $1.5 billion in 2010. For customer, media, and interview inquiries, please email: alex@tsunamixr.com or visit: https://www.tsunamixr.com/

More About Syed Hussaini: Syed is a long time digital marketer who believes in the value domains offer the brightest visionaries. After acquiring his first premium domain in 2003, he began to understand the exponential value a powerful URL like University.com offers. His portfolio of other premium domains for sale includes: Opening.com, Lefty.com, Senegal.com and other one-word dictionary domains. For customer, media, and interview inquiries, please email: syed@modly.com