Voluntary Suspension of Money Transmitter Operations

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that Moneydart Global Services Inc. has voluntarily suspended all money transmission operations in California effective Dec. 15, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Consumers may contact Maria Casillas at (732) 582-6416 or by e-mail at maria.casillas@unimoni.com.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a California financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.