Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,128 in the last 365 days.

Voluntary Suspension of Money Transmitter Operations

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that Moneydart Global Services Inc. has voluntarily suspended all money transmission operations in California effective Dec. 15, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Consumers may contact Maria Casillas at (732) 582-6416 or by e-mail at maria.casillas@unimoni.com.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a California financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.

You just read:

Voluntary Suspension of Money Transmitter Operations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.