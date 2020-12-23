FSIS Recall Release 031-2020-Misbranding and Without Inspection
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
| Congressional and Public Affairs
Maribel Alonso (202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-031-2020
CLS GOURMET CL SAIGON FOOD COMPANY RECALLS MEAT PRODUCTS
PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION
| WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2020 – CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company, a Philadelphia, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 128,841 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The various raw and fully cooked meat products were produced and distributed between April 29, 2020 and December 5, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 8776” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after various meat products produced by CL Saigon Food Co. and labeled with the marks of inspection were observed in commerce at a retail market. FSIS conducted surveillance at the establishment and confirmed that the firm distributed amenable products without the benefit of inspection.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tien Tran, Assistant Manager, CL Saigon Food Co., at (215) 432-0283.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
| NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
