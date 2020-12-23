Walmart.com Now Offers Organic, Vegan-Friendly Tints of Nature Hair

Tints of Nature Continues Expanding its Presence in America

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic, vegan-friendly and natural Tints of Nature–Simply Healthier Hair Color now is available at Walmart.com.

“American consumers can now purchase Tints of Nature organic and natural hair colors at one of the largest online retailers in the world — Walmart.com,” says Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company.

“Walmart shoppers now have the choice of salon-quality hair color that is gentler on their skin and hair."

In the 1990s Tints of Nature was one of the first companies to offer natural and safer hair color products without all the harsh chemicals found in traditional offerings, Perfitt says.

“At that time, women didn’t have a lot of options when it came to natural hair color,” he says. “They were forced to use products containing chemicals, such as ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“Tints of Nature does not contain any of these chemicals. We’ve replaced them with kinder, more natural ingredients.”

Tints of Nature contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients across its range.

Not only was Tints of Nature a trailblazer in 1995 when it first came out with organic, vegan-friendly hair color, but it also chose to be a socially-responsible company that served as an example for others to follow.

“The ingredients in our hair color never have been, and never will be, tested on animals,” Perfitt says. “This is important to me. Tints of Nature also educates and informs our customers about the benefits of using naturally derived ingredients.”

Perfitt says Tints of Nature ethically sources its ingredients to make sure everyone in the supply chain is treated fairly.

These efforts have been officially recognized with Tints of Nature being awarded B Corp™ certification.

B Corps™ are businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“Our vision and ethics that put people and planet before profit are important to us and our customers,” Perfitt says.

Tints of Nature, which already has a presence in the United States, plans to expand its retail distribution network in 2021.

“We’ve proven that you can replace the dangerous chemicals used in traditional hair products with natural and organic ingredients,” Perfitt says. “We’ve given women professional-quality ethical hair color that lasts.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Walmart.com.

Attachments

Robert Grant Tints of Nature 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com