New Year’s Resolution is the Perfect Time to Add Health Addiction’s Functional Supplements to Your Health Regimen

Nathaly Marcus, First Functional Nutritionist in Mexico and Founder of Health Addiction, Urges People to Make Health a Number 1 Priority for 2021

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting healthy is a popular resolution for the New Year, which is just days away.

“The New Year is a perfect time for everyone to think about their health,” said Marcus, founder and functional nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to think about their health.”

During the past nine months, Ms. Marcus said Americans have searched for any health advantage that would boost their immune system and keep them healthy.

“For the New Year, I want people to continue to prioritize their health. Make health your number one priority,” Ms. Marcus said, adding that people should take a holistic approach to their health.

“You should start eating healthy foods. Begin an exercise routine,” she added.

Ms. Marcus, who knows that more than 70 percent of American consumers take dietary supplements for their health, plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to the U.S. market this year.

“Our Health Addiction supplements provide a holistic approach to keep people healthy,” Ms. Marcus said. “We have supplements that target the gut, immune system, cardiovascular health, and joints."

Health Addiction’s functional supplements that will be available in the U.S. are:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“We know people want to get and stay healthy,” Ms. Marcus said. “The New Year is the perfect time to begin a new health regimen. We branded our supplements, Health Addiction, because we want people to get addicted to good health. Now is an excellent time to start.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online .

