Gov. Ricketts’ Christmas Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated December 25, 2020.

“The Christmas season is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Born in a humble stable, Jesus did not come to seek military might or political power. He came to serve others, proclaim the Good News of God’s love for us, and to save the world from sin. During this season, I pray you’ll be filled with peace and hope as you reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.”

“I want to send a special Christmas greeting to our military servicemen and women who are unable to be with their families during the holidays. We appreciate your sacrifice and pray for your safe return home.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish you all a Merry Christmas. As you celebrate, please be mindful of at-risk loved ones and celebrate in a way that protects them. We pray for good health as everyone slows down to enjoy the holidays.”