Governor Cooper Grants Santa an Exemption from Modified Stay at Home Order

Watch the Governor's video message.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper shared an important COVID-19 update for Christmas. Santa Claus is exempt from the Modified Stay at Home Order and will be able to carry out his delivery duties on Christmas Eve.

“It’s important that we all follow the Modified Stay At Home order this year to be home between 10 pm and 5 am, but after being assured of his safety measures, Santa will receive a special exemption to carry out his job on Christmas Eve,” said Governor Cooper. “Santa will wear a mask to protect the families in our state, so make sure you do your part and wear a mask, too.”

Thanks to elves’ handiwork and creativity, they were able to make an extra-large mask to fit over Santa’s beard. The elves know the importance of keeping their village in the North Pole and our communities safe! In the workshop they washed their hands often, spread out six feet apart and wore masks. Their motto this year was, “Stay on task and wear your mask!”

Santa may take the cookies and milk to-go this year so he doesn’t have to remove his mask, which means he will have extra treats to bring back to Mrs. Claus and the elves! 

Santa knows that there is hope during the holidays this year with the vaccine arriving in our state and is grateful for everyone continuing to practice their 3 Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands and wait six feet apart. 

Watch Governor Cooper’s video message.

