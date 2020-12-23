Kratos Accredited as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO)

CMMC certification will be key to new DoD contract awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it is one of the first organizations to be accredited as a C3PAO by the CMMC Accreditation Body (AB). C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments.



The CMMC is a unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Consisting of five maturity levels of security practices ranging from Basic to Advanced, CMMC will be phased into DoD RFPs by early 2021. All Prime and sub-contractors doing business with the DoD will be required to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to new contract awards. As a C3PAO Kratos will deliver assessments with Certified Assessor-led teams to contracted clients and provide advisory services to other organizations seeking certification. When delivering an assessment, Kratos will interview client personnel, review and collect evidence and artifacts, and conduct testing to validate that security practices are effectively mature. Other services that Kratos may undertake when delivering an assessment include scoping analyses, readiness assessments and penetration testing/red teaming.

Mark Williams, Vice President Kratos Cybersecurity Services explained: “Prior to receiving C3PAO status, Kratos has been providing CMMC advisory services to numerous corporations. These advisory services include strategic and operational consulting, gap assessment, remediation and documentation services among others. We are now able to provide CMMC assessment services as well. During our CMMC engagements, we’ve identified common requirements that impose strategic and operational challenges on organizations seeking certification at Level 3 maturity level. That experience, coupled with extensive knowledge gained as a member of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and being subject to CMMC compliance, makes Kratos well-positioned to provide CMMC advisory or assessment services.”

Kratos Cybersecurity Services

Kratos has years of security, compliance, government certification experience and deep expertise in advising commercial organizations and government agencies on standards requirements. These include Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) where Kratos was one of the first FedRAMP 3PAOs, CMMC, Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)/Risk Management Framework (RMF). As a leading 3PAO, Kratos provides comprehensive solutions, including compliance, continuous monitoring, cloud security, and risk management.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

