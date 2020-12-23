Cognetics EXCEL Nootropic for Enhanced Focus, Increased Productivity, Improved Memory and Healthy Brain Function Coming to America

Multi-Faceted Brain Supplement Coming Soon to the U.S. Market

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognetics Group will bring its smart supplement, EXCEL, the latest in nootropic formulations, to America next year to help combat the looming mental health epidemic in the U.S.

The timing could not be better since 9 out of 10 Americans now consider mental wellbeing as important as physical health. Americans’ concern for their mental wellness is not surprising, with 26 percent of American adults experiencing mental health issues in any given year.

“Mental health is now discussed openly,” said Matthew Denneny, managing director and founder of Cognetics Group based in London. “There is no longer a stigma attached to mental disorders. People realize mental health conditions are the same as heart problems or cancer.”

Denneny said consumers are searching for ways to improve their cognitive ability.

“We developed Cognetics EXCEL, a multi-faceted nootropic, to improve mental acuity,” Denneny said. “Cognetics EXCEL helps people who experience a lack of focus, brain fog, poor memory, decreased productivity and motivation.”

Denneny said Cognetics EXCEL is food for the brain and nutrition for the mind.

Cognetics EXCEL’s formula includes nine powerful and effective natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane, Choline Bitartrate, N-Acetyl Carnitine, Tyrosine, Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Huperzine A, and Rhodiola Rosea.

“We list all of our ingredients on our label because we believe in transparency in contrast to many competitors who hide behind ‘proprietary blends,’” he said.

Denneny understands his supplement is part of an overall healthy lifestyle, including getting plenty of sleep, eating a healthy diet, and exercising.

“Sleep is important for optimum brain function. Eating brain-boosting food, such as salmon, is also important, as is exercising, which increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain,” Denneny said, adding that meditation, yoga and drinking water also helps keep the brain healthy.

Denneny understands the challenges his consumers confront every day.

As a high-performing executive in the health industry, Denneny often suffered from a lack of energy, brain fog, and everything else associated with “burnout.”

“I challenged myself to find a solution,” Denneny said, adding that he worked with a pharmacist with 20 years of experience and other neurological therapeutic experts to develop Cognetics EXCEL.

As a company, Denneny said the Cognetics Group donates $1 from every purchase to non-profit organizations that help people struggling with mental health conditions.

“The hard work paid off with Cognetics EXCEL, a nootropic supplement to increase productivity, improve memory, and increase overall brain function,” Denneny said, adding that EXCEL targets the essential characteristics of successful, high-performing individuals.”

For more information, visit C ognetics Excel online.

