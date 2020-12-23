Hearst Bay Area Launches Matching Marketing Fund, Designed to Accelerate Business and Nonprofit Recovery in 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco Chronicle, Northern California’s largest newspaper, announced today a Matching Marketing fund created to help businesses and nonprofit communities advertise through the impacts of COVID-19 and the hardships faced in 2020 and into 2021.

We are optimistic about the new year, but recognize the road back to “business as usual” will be uncertain as questions remain about the economy and lingering effects of the pandemic. The Bay Area’s business and nonprofit sectors are critical to our economy's success and are an essential part of our community.



"San Francisco Bay Area business owners and nonprofit managers have adjusted their operations and adapted to our ‘new normal;’ however, they continue to face challenges going into the new year. This program gives us a chance to show our support to keep the Bay Area moving and accelerate recovery in 2021," said Sean Jacobsen, Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Bay Area.



A 1:1 match program utilizes all the media potential SFChronicle.com, SFGATE.com and other associated media products Hearst Bay Area has to offer. In many cases, the program can double the impact of each dollar spent in the first quarter of 2021. The deadline for applications is February 1, 2021.



To apply, click here, fill out the brief application, submit, and a member of our team will be in contact with you within 48 hours to identify your goals and share options.



Applications will be accepted December 23, 2020-February 1, 2021, with advertising running March-April 2021. Paid schedules and matched schedules will be timed within the same month to ensure maximum exposure. Some rules do apply. For questions, please visit HearstBayArea.com.



Secure your share of the Hearst Bay Area 2021 Matching Marketing Fund Program!

