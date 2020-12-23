New Virtual Campaign Encourages Pennsylvanians to Celebrate the Holidays at Home

Holi-Stay PA’s virtual experiences allow Pennsylvanians to safely enjoy holiday cheer

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)’s Pennsylvania Tourism Office announced a new virtual experience, Holi-stay PA, to encourage Pennsylvanians to stay home and stay safe this holiday season by taking advantage of virtual activities to explore Pennsylvania safely.

These activities include live demonstrations, interactive learning sessions, holiday recipes, weekly dinner and movie pairings, activity sheets, and a calendar of other virtual events.

“2020 was a year unlike any other, and this initiative will help Pennsylvanians celebrate the holiday in a new way and create new traditions. All year, we’ve traded travel for take-out and get-togethers for Zoom game-nights, and those activities should carry into the holiday season as we embrace hominess and spread holiday cheer in a safe way,” said Carrie Lepore, DCED Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism, & Film. “This year, we’re asking Pennsylvanians to replace the fear of missing out with the joy of staying in.”

With Holi-stay PA, viewers can enjoy programing from well-known Pennsylvania organizations including:

Stateside Vodka Distilling

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Purple Lizard Maps

Mindful Hospitality

The Hershey Gardens

Please Touch Museum

Holi-stay PA will help keep Pennsylvanians connected throughout the winter celebrating all that makes Pennsylvania unique. Over the next few months, visitPA will spotlight various small businesses, one-of-a-kind makers, and some of the best chefs from across the state, bringing the best of PA to the comfort of your homes this season.

Pennsylvanians, or anyone looking to enjoy an engaging virtual experience for the holidays at home, should visit the Holi-stay PA webpage, and for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should visit the Responding to COVID-19 Guide.

