Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living Begins Vaccinating Residents and Associates

/EIN News/ -- LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Senior Living announced it hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinics yesterday with Lifetree Pharmacy at its Elmcroft communities in Martinsburg, Hurricane, and Bridgeport, West Virginia. These are the first of more than 100 communities that will host vaccine clinics in the weeks ahead as Eclipse does its part to help end this global pandemic and get our communities back to normal.



With the federal government prioritizing long-term care settings due to the significant risks COVID-19 presents to seniors, each Elmcroft community will host three vaccination clinics for its residents and associates. This format ensures everyone gets the required second dose of the vaccine and offers flexibility to those who may miss a clinic date. The clinics are hosted in conjunction with nationwide pharmacies, CVS and Walgreens, and reputable local pharmacies approved to administer the vaccine by state governments. Communities in West Virginia partner with Lifetree Pharmacy for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“It was great to come into Elmcroft communities. They were well-organized, and everything ran smoothly. There was wonderful participation from both residents and associates. We’re happy to help take this step to protect our senior citizens and those who care for them,” said Dr. Sheppard Campbell, Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Lifetree Pharmacy.

There are no out of pocket costs for residents or associates taking the vaccine at this time.

“The health and well-being of our residents and associates is always a top priority,” said Kai Hsiao, CEO of Eclipse Senior Living. “We’re proud to partner with other healthcare organizations to provide this opportunity and create some peace of mind for our communities and their loved ones.”

The vaccine is just one piece of the solution Eclipse is taking to stop the spread of COVID-19. Eclipse communities, including all Elmcroft and Embark Senior Living communities, will continue taking precautions that include properly wearing masks, physically distancing at least 6 feet, hand washing, using sanitizer and reporting symptoms.

Eclipse posts the dates and times for the vaccine clinics as they are scheduled at each community, along with the latest information on its vaccine distribution at EclipseSeniorLiving.com/covidvaccine.

About Eclipse Senior Living

Eclipse Senior Living is a national manager of distinctive Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States, including the brands Elmcroft™ and Embark™. The Eclipse Senior Living portfolio includes over 100 communities in more than 25 states. To learn more about Eclipse Senior Living, visit: www.eclipseseniorliving.com.

Eclipse Senior Living

Jamison Gosselin

jamison.gosselin@eclipseseniorliving.com

(971) 337-3679



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4a58f6e-a5f0-4e6c-964d-d521507dfaee