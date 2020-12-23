Farm Credit Donates $85,000 to Local Food Banks

Local agricultural lender, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, made donations totaling $85,000 to local food banks in their five state territory.

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, MD, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit, a members-owned cooperative and an institution of the national Farm Credit system, donated a total of $85,000 in December to local food banks in their five state territory:

$25,000 to the Maryland Food Bank

$25,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware

$12,500 to Blessings of Hope in Pennsylvania

$12,500 to Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania

$10,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank in West Virginia (half of joint contribution with Farm Credit of the Virginias)

“Our local communities are positively impacted by food banks year-round, and more so than ever before in 2020,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “We are happy to be able to support these organizations in our footprint and show our appreciation for their fight against hunger, especially during this difficult year. Many of our members and local farmers also contribute resources to food banks, which aligns with our mission to support our communities through good times and bad.”

These donations are in addition to $10,000 MidAtlantic Farm Credit gave to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks earlier this year; a joint effort with Colonial Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias.

“With food donations continuing to be impacted, and as demand increases while COVID-19 cases grow, through the generous financial support of Farm Credit, the Maryland Food Bank can continue to purchase and distribute food in local communities,” says Jennifer Small, Maryland Food Bank Senior Regional Program Director, “enabling us to better serve our partnering programs who serve the public in a very direct way – providing food to families, individuals, children and seniors facing food insecurity on Maryland's shore.”

“This donation will enable us to provide our neighbors in need with 75,000 meals,” says Food Bank of Delaware Interim CEO Sanjay Malik. “It’s been a difficult year for all of us, but especially our neighbors struggling with food insecurity. Many of the families we are serving are seeking assistance for the first time in their lives. We are grateful that so many in our community are lending a helping hand.”

For more information about how Farm Credit supports local food banks and battling hunger, visit mafc.com/blog/farmers-fight-hunger.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 12,000 members and over $2.8 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

###

Katie Ward MidAtlantic Farm Credit 8883393334 kward@mafc.com