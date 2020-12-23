BFL Live on UFC Fight Pass Appoints Draganfly to Provide it’s Covid-19 Vital Intelligence & it’s Varigard Disinfecting Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Multi-Year Agreement Starting in 2021 Will Utilize Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Health Screening and Disinfecting Technologies to Resume Live Events



Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected by Canada’s premier Mixed Martial Arts organization, Battlefield Fight League, to provide Smart Vital pre-screening and Draganfly-Varigard sanitizing ahead of all of its UFC Fight Pass events in 2021.

Battlefield Fight League was formed in 2010 to become the premier Canadian developmental organization in mixed martial arts and is the streaming partner of The UFC FIGHT PASS. Battlefield has launched the careers of many Canadian athletes that have reached the pinnacle pf the sport by competing in the UFC. The company was the first-ever Canadian MMA promotion to broadcast an event, Battlefield 13 (February 13, 2012), live on a Canadian Television network. Battlefield Fight League has held 65 events in six different Canadian cities.

The multi-year agreement, which begins in 2021, will include the installation of Draganfly’s Smart Vital screening and it’s Varigard surface sanitizer, which is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that provides up to 24-hour of pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy.

Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Assessment Station and Vital Sign Screening technology which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture.

“COVID-19 has ravaged the regional and local scenes in combat sports which has caused unfathomable damage to the long-term future of MMA,” said Jay Golshani, President, Battlefield Field League. “With Draganfly’s COVID-19 Safety Protocol we can actually see beyond the uncertainty. This protocol will enable us to put on a safe live event that ensures both our fighters, and our fans are safe. This is beyond exciting for us and we can’t wait to get started.”

“The combat-sports pipeline is feeling the resounding effects of COVID-19 across the industry,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “The notion that sporting events that rely on a live audience can no longer happen is false. Our Smart Vital and Varigard sanitizing can enable that combat sports like Battlefield Fight league can return to hosting a live event where everyone is safe.”

