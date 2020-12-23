Leading Psychedelic Media Site Launches New Digital Platform

/EIN News/ -- PsychedelicSpotlight.com upgrades website for user experience and increased content



Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc . (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a new web platform for its Psychedelic Spotlight web magazine.

The new site is part of the continued growth Psychedelic Spotlight is experiencing. In Q4 of 2020 a record number of new users visited the site, breaking page view records.

“When PSYC initially launched Psychedelic Spotlight last spring I’m not sure if anyone could fathom how quickly it would grow into one of the most prominent sources for news, information, and resources within the sector of medicinal psychedelics,” said David Flores, Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO. “The new site will present a sleeker and more appealing visual experience for our audience. However, some of the most important and beneficial updates and changes we have infused the site with are on the backend. This new site has been developed with SEO and Google ranking analytics in mind in order to more effectively position it to capture as much of the growing audience within this sector as possible.”



“I’m thrilled to bring this new platform to our readers,” said Jill Ettinger, Psychedelic Spotlight’s Director of Content. “They keep telling us how much they love the content at Psychedelic Spotlight, and now we have a platform that’s only going to add to that positive experience as well as sustain its continued growth and expansion in the months ahead.”

The Company, through its digital media marketing partner, SunCity Advising , expects to rollout additional pages and features for the Psychedelic Spotlight website over the next several weeks in its ongoing mission of delivering the most resourceful and content-rich web platform in the sector of medicinal psychedelics.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

