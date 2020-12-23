Dinocrates Group Hires Mike Longarzo as Chief Growth Officer

Proven Executive To Lead Expansion of Dinocrates’ Services and Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced the hiring of Mike Longarzo as the company’s first chief growth officer. In this position, Longarzo will lead the continued expansion of Dinocrates Group and its subsidiaries, leveraging his more than 30 years as a leading technology executive and leader.



Longarzo recently led Situational Awareness Analytics 360, an advanced technology consulting firm focused on leading and supporting legacy information technology (IT) modernization.

Other notable positions held by Longarzo include:

Director for business development and capture, global sales and marketing, for Boeing Global Services

Director of Federal at Solutions3

Executive Director for DoD/DISA strategy at ManTech International

Director of IT programs and technology, TranTech Inc.

Director of IT service management programs, RDR Inc.

CIO, U.S. Army War College

Programs Director, U.S. Central Command



“Mike brings hands-on experience developing and executing enterprise-scale business development, capture and operational strategies that ensure exponential revenue generation and corporate growth,” said Tom Prokop, CEO of Dinocrates. “He’s an experienced, results-driven executive with proven leadership in high tempo, challenging and diverse assignments. He has a proven ability to lead large-scale enterprise change initiatives and drive corporate business growth while executing a results-driven business acquisition and capture process.”

Longarzo holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in management information systems from Webster University.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, MD providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC

(703) 907-9103

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com