WOW! Unlimited Media Provides Update to Animation Production Backlog

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) is pleased to provide a year-end update to its animation production backlog.



As of today, the Company’s current orders on hand, not including billing in progress for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, is at $95.4 million, significantly higher than the previously reported backlog of $57.6 million as at September 30, 2020. Backlog represents the undiscounted value of signed agreements for production services contracts and intellectual property in relation to licensing and distribution agreements for work that has not yet been performed, but for which the Company expects to recognize revenue in future periods. Backlog excludes estimates of refundable tax credits as well as variable consideration for transactions involving sales or usage-based royalties in exchange for licenses of intellectual property. The Company expects to recognize the majority of backlog as revenue over the next 30 months.

“We are delighted to announce that additional contracts were added in our fourth quarter and our backlog, excluding Q4 billings, has significantly increased. This reflects the trust that both existing and new clients have in WOW!’s ability to build and deliver top end animated content. We continue to execute on our growth strategy and our production pipeline remains very encouraging,” commented Michael Hirsh, CEO of WOW!.

As stated previously, WOW!’s production studios, aided by the Company’s Global Studio Pipeline (“GSP”), have adapted efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal disruption to client commitments. The GSP initiative has helped increase the studio’s overall production capacity and demand for WOW!’s services continues to be strong heading into 2021 and beyond.

About WOW!

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

