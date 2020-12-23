Arbor Biotechnologies and Lonza Enter into Gene Editing Technology Licensing Deal

/EIN News/ -- The new agreement will provide Lonza with access to Arbor’s gene editing technology



Quote from David Cheng, CEO of Arbor:

“Arbor's differentiated gene editing technologies allow Lonza to manufacture the next generation of therapeutics. Arbor is committed to seeking and working with partners in this field to build an ecosystem for the research, development and manufacturing of biological and cellular therapies.”

BASEL, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies and Lonza announced today a license agreement to provide Lonza with access to Arbor’s next-generation CRISPR-based gene editing technology. Lonza will have the ability to utilize Arbor’s proprietary technology in its bioproduction products and services.

The financial details of this agreement were not disclosed.

About Lonza

At Lonza, we combine technological innovation with world class manufacturing and process excellence. Together, these enable our customers to deliver their discoveries in the healthcare, preservation, and protection sectors.

We are a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We work to prevent illness and promote a healthier world by enabling our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure a wide range of diseases. We also offer a broad range of microbial control solutions, which help to create and maintain a healthy environment.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today operates in 120 sites and offices in more than 35 countries. With approximately 15,500 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual employees who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.6 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com and follow us on Twitter @LonzaGroup or Facebook @LonzaGroupAG.

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is an early-stage company unlocking nature’s genetic diversity to meet the next generation of challenges in the gene editing field. Arbor's proprietary discovery platform has uncovered unique CRISPR enzymes that can power applications across a wide range of industries, including therapeutics and manufacturing.

