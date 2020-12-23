Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zscaler to Host Virtual Analyst Day on Monday, January 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst Day on Monday, January 11, 2021. Members of Zscaler’s management team will present and discuss the company’s vision, go-to-market strategy, market opportunities, and financial outlook.

  Event: Zscaler Analyst Day
  Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
  Time: 7:30 a.m. PT
  Webcast: Please register in advance to attend the virtual event by clicking here.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Zscaler’s website ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the event under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Zscaler 2021 Analyst Day” to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


