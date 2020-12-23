InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Staci Wallace, Business Psychology and Process Strategy Expert

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Staci Wallace, leading expert in the fields of business psychology and process strategy. Wallace helps business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs learn essential hacks to build a life and a business they love. For over 30 years in corporate America, she has been effectively shifting mindsets into greater outcomes as an engaging speaker, thought leader, business executive and author of eight books, including her latest, Fueled by Fire, now available on Amazon. She is also host of the Comeback Small Business Radio Show and holds a black belt in mixed martial arts.

During the interview, Wallace explained how she works to shape or reshape processes for her clients.

“I have some very distinct methods and strategies. I believe that methods are many, principles are few. Methods shift and change, but principles don’t,” she said. “So, I always start with an audit on that executive or company. It usually comes down to, ‘Can you show me how to make more money?’ or ‘Can you help us growth-hack our business?’, but there are so many contributors to the growth level in a company that it requires a deeper audit of what got you here, where do you want to go, and what’s the gap between where you are and your ideal future.”

She discussed the importance of retaining the human element in a business environment that is rapidly adopting technological advances like artificial Intelligence into company operations.

“We as a company are also making that shift into AI, into automation and data analytics, and asking ourselves, ‘How can we use that data?’ Ultimately, this has to be the filter: How do we utilize all the data to make life better for many people? Your company’s brand promise, none of that matters if we’re not making life better for people. The more we can have a human brand, then the more we can expand the reach of our products and reach more people.”

As the very strange year of 2020 wraps up and 2021 looms on the horizon, Wallace offered guidance for the future that she uses herself.

“I live by a principle that says: All things, even the seemingly worst things, work together for good. I like to say, ‘A setback is a set up.’ In 2021, I think people will begin to recognize that they are the author of their response to what happens, whether it’s COVID or losing their job or their company closing. There’s never been a better time than 2021, starting in January, to look around you and go through that same audit that I use to scale companies into the hundreds of millions, and use it to build a life and a business that you love.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Staci Wallace, leading expert in business psychology and process strategy, to learn how communications technology can give a bigger voice to small business and how to use setbacks to set the stage for your future success.

