Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (the Company) advises that that both resolutions considered at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting, which was held today, were passed with the requisite majorities by way of a poll.

The resolutions and details of the proxy voting results are provided in the attached Proxy Summary in accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart Spencer Cole
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
M: +61 409 819 922 M: +61 434 047 987
E:   Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com E:   spencer.cole@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com  

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.


