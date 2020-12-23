PeopleCert to provide English language exams to the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research & Innovation
PeopleCert will provide English language exams to all French students in Metropolitan France and Overseas departments and territories.
Being recognised by the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research & Innovation for our commitment to developing and delivering high-quality, internationally recognised exams is a great honor.”PARIS, FRANCE, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert, a global leader in the development and delivery of examinations, is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive, four-year contract with the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research & Innovation to provide 636.000 LanguageCert English language exams to French undergraduate, BTS, and DUT students in Metropolitan France and Overseas departments and territories, completing their first cycle of higher education.
A member of the PeopleCert, LanguageCert is an Ofqual regulated awarding body dedicated to language skills assessment and certification.
The LanguageCert English exams initiative forms part of the French State’s initiative for the development of foreign language skills, including English, to allow students to adapt, compete and respond appropriately to economic globalisation. To complement their university degree, students will be able to prove their English language skills for employment, or for further study in France and abroad, to facilitate their mobility and employability.
Over the four-year period, approximately 636.000 exams will be delivered to students attending around 330 universities in France including overseas territories. French students will have the opportunity to sit regulated Written tests in Reading, Listening & Writing to certify B2, C1 and C2 levels of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).
Paper-based and computer-based exams are delivered through LanguageCert’s global network of approved Test Centres, which is rigorously audited against high security standards to ensure the quality of their exam administration processes. Students also have the option to sit their high-stakes exams remotely by taking a LanguageCert Online exam with remote, live invigilation.
“Providing English language exams to French students, and being recognised by French Ministry of Higher Education, Research & Innovation is a great honor, as we are once again recognised for our commitment to developing and delivering high-quality, internationally recognised language exams that enhance the career, education and life opportunities of individuals worldwide”, says Byron Nicolaides, Chairman and CEO of PeopleCert.
